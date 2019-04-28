Anthony "Tony" Coppola Tony Coppola passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on February 23, 2019 at his home in Bradenton, FL. A colorful character with a big heart, Tony loved people & always offered help to those who needed it. Tony worked at Alex Karras Lincoln for 15 years, earning Excellence in Service awards annually. He enjoyed Friday poker nights, weekly Moose Club drawings, fishing on his boat with Michael Barron and spending time with longtime friend Lee Rogers & family. A gathering of Tony's friends: Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-2PM at Rec Hall 1, 4220 Ironwood Cir, Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019