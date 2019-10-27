Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Donald "Don" Acri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Donald "Don" Acri Anthony Donald "Don" Acri, age 89, passed away quietly on Monday afternoon, October 21st, 2019. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bert (Kunz) having been married for 63 years. He is the Father of Gregory W. (Patricia M.) Acri of Sunset Beach, NC; Grandfather of Aubrey E. Acri of Atlanta, GA., and Mathew E. (Emily J.) Davis and Great-grandfather of Ellie M. Davis and Leo M. Davis of Cockeysville, MD; brother of Ralph N. and preceded in death by his sister Rose Marie (Scichilone). Don, born in Sharpsburg, PA, was a long-time resident of Glenshaw, PA and then Bradenton, FL. for the last 23 years. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War, and served in the reserves until 1960. Don was employed as a tradesman in the construction industry through 1975. Due to a major workplace accident, which including 5 other company employees, he retired permanently in 1977. Thereafter, he delivered meals-on-wheels and volunteered at the VA Hospital for the next 15 years. In addition, throughout his life he regularly repaired, replaced, and painted bathrooms, kitchens and made various other home improvements for family and friends, without ever accepting a dime in payment. He organized hundreds of functions in his life. He was the party. He was loud, gregarious, and he had more stories to tell than Mark Twain. ALL of his musings ended with laughter, and some insiders say he came by this artform naturally (as it's believed to be an Acri trait). And until he began to lose his sight in 2008, he was an avid golfer, playing nearly every day in the most colorful clothes on the golf course. Many people will remember Don's home made from scratch fruit-cakes and pizzelles. Everyone wanted to be his friend at Christmas time, hoping to receiving one of his famous treats as a holiday gift! A Memorial Mass will be held on November 4th, 2019 at 9:30am at SS. Peter and Paul The Apostles Church Chapel, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 16th, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA. 15116. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to The Disabled American Veterans, SS Peter and Paul The Apostles Church, and or St. Bonaventure Church. Interment at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA. will be private. Covell Funeral Home.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 27, 2019

