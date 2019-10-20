Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony F. Pavelski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Pavelski Anthony F. Pavelski, 84, of Parrish, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born in Hope Valley, Rhode Island, he had been a local resident since 1982 after moving here from Rhode Island. Mr. Pavelski was a well-respected business owner, and a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean War. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed working, boating, golf, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid reader and had an insatiable desire to learn new things. Besides his family, his greatest achievement was his business, F.A.S.T.. He made many sacrifices to make sure it was a success. By doing so, he employed numerous families and made a difference in hundreds of lives. He was a man of many talents and people looked to him for guidance and support. He took pleasure in sharing his wisdom, stories, and life experiences to help others. He is survived by his sons, Michael Pavelski; Anthony B. (Kristin) Pavelski; daughter, Michelle (Gary) Irvin; sister, Rita Mooney and six grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The memories that he left behind will help to heal the void that we feel in our hearts. A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by All Veterans - All Families Funerals & Cremations.

