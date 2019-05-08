Anthony (Tony) James Hilton Sr. Tony Hilton passed away on May 2, 2019. Born on June 24, 1942 in Long Beach, California he is preceded in death by his parents, Loyal & Kathleen Hilton, as well as siblings, Josie, Jerry and Sharron. He is survived by his ex-wife and caregiver, Loretta Hilton, children, Karen McIlravy (Norman), Yvette Hilton, Anthony Hilton Jr., Joseph Hilton and step-daughter, Amy Newberry (Charles), survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice Ellenton.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2019