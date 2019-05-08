Anthony James (Tony) Hilton Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony James (Tony) Hilton Sr..
Service Information
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL
34222
(941)-722-6602
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anthony (Tony) James Hilton Sr. Tony Hilton passed away on May 2, 2019. Born on June 24, 1942 in Long Beach, California he is preceded in death by his parents, Loyal & Kathleen Hilton, as well as siblings, Josie, Jerry and Sharron. He is survived by his ex-wife and caregiver, Loretta Hilton, children, Karen McIlravy (Norman), Yvette Hilton, Anthony Hilton Jr., Joseph Hilton and step-daughter, Amy Newberry (Charles), survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tidewell Hospice Ellenton.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details