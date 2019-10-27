Anthony Simeone Imondi Anthony Simeone Imondi, 77, passed away, October 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by Parents, Simeone and Frances Imondi and Son, Anthony S. Imondi Jr. Anthony is survived by Children: Rosemarie Hickey, Lori Ann Gambuto, Michael Imondi and Michele Imondi Libby; Grandchildren: Amanda Rose Sommers, Joseph Gambuto, Raymond Gambuto, Cameron Imondi, Cody Hilliard and Zackery Hilliard; Sisters: Etta O'Brien and Joanne Ross. A memorial will be private. Covell Funeral Home.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 27, 2019