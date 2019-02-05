Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Antoinette (Toni) M. Betyn December 29, 1932 - February 2, 2019 Toni Betyn, 86, passed away February 2, 2019 with her children by her side at her home in Palmetto, Florida. Toni grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and worked for The J. L. Hudson Company for many years. She and her husband of 57 years, the late Arnold Betyn, moved to Taylor, Michigan in 1958 where they lived until retiring to Florida in 1984. She is survived by her four children, Valerie (Dan) Haines of Raleigh, NC, Robin (Russ) Hammer of Commerce Twp, MI, Chris (Kelly) Betyn of Trenton, MI, and Catherine Griffin of North Port, FL; grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel, Brendan, Ethan and Emily, and her long-time companion, Dennis Schultz. A Celebration of Life Mass followed by interment in the Garden of Peace will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2704 33rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 2990 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.

