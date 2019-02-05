Antoinette (Toni) Betyn

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you and your family, Robin❣..."
    - Vicky Schei
  • "Sincere sympathies to you and your family, Robin. May all..."
    - Cindy Rubis
  • "Our love and prayers are with you all. Our deepest..."
    - Tom and Jenny Davis
  • "We send our deepest sympathy & condolences for the loss of..."
    - Gary & Helen Massia
  • "To the family of Toni Betyn,Your Mom was a wonderful person..."
    - Richard Aust

Antoinette (Toni) M. Betyn December 29, 1932 - February 2, 2019 Toni Betyn, 86, passed away February 2, 2019 with her children by her side at her home in Palmetto, Florida. Toni grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and worked for The J. L. Hudson Company for many years. She and her husband of 57 years, the late Arnold Betyn, moved to Taylor, Michigan in 1958 where they lived until retiring to Florida in 1984. She is survived by her four children, Valerie (Dan) Haines of Raleigh, NC, Robin (Russ) Hammer of Commerce Twp, MI, Chris (Kelly) Betyn of Trenton, MI, and Catherine Griffin of North Port, FL; grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel, Brendan, Ethan and Emily, and her long-time companion, Dennis Schultz. A Celebration of Life Mass followed by interment in the Garden of Peace will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2704 33rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 2990 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.
Religious Service Information
St Joseph's Catholic Church
33rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34205
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 5, 2019