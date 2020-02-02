Antonio Fernandez Valentine Antonio Fernandez Valentine, 87, Bradenton, FL passed away January 29, 2020. Born in Rincon, Puerto Rico he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1995 from Mercerville, NJ. He was an avid fisherman and golfer and he was a Catholic. He is predeceased by his son, Dean; he is survived by his companion and wife of 55 years, Alice of Bradenton, FL; son, Anthony of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Victoria of Indiantown, FL; brother, Flor Fernandez of Bronx, NY; sisters, Oliva Vargas of Rincon, Puerto Rico and Cecilia Niebla of Miami, FL and grandchild, Marina. Services will be private for the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Manatee County. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 2, 2020