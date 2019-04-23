April Marie Carpenter April Marie Carpenter passed away on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 9:10 p.m. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to many and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by husband, Doug Carpenter, son, Jordan Carpenter, mother, Judy Bostick, sister, Traci Nabergall, brother-in-law, Kent Nabergall, brother, J.W. Bostick, sister-in-law, Cori Bostick, and many nieces and nephews who will miss her tremendously. She is preceded in death by dad, Gary Bostick and three babies she was never able to meet. Today would be her 48th birthday, and we will miss her. Happy Birthday, April, We Love You.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 23, 2019