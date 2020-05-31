Arlene Elizabeth Kocsis
Arlene Elizabeth Kocsis Arlene Elizabeth Kocsis, 99, died peacefully at her home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Arlene was born in Salem, Ohio on February 2, 1921 to her birth parents, the late George and Grace Trotter. She was also the daughter of her adoptive parents, the late Edley and Ella McKee. She graduated from McKinley High School (Sebring, Ohio) in 1939 and was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW post 892 in Salem, Ohio and the American Legion post 309 in Palmetto, Florida. Arlene will always be remembered for her love and complete dedication to her family and took great pride in being a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kocsis Sr., (1999), son, Forest Glenn Allen (2011), daughter, Linda Carroll (2019), brothers; Thomas Murphy, Chet Rugraft, and sisters; Roma Callahan and Helen Kennedy. She will be sadly missed by her son, Joseph Kocsis Jr., (Bradenton, Florida), grand-daughter and caretaker, Paula Spitler (Venice, Florida), grandson, Douglas Allen (Kimberly) of Greer, SC, step - granddaughter, Melissa James Black (Brian) of New Waterford, Ohio, great-grand-daughters; Rachael Allen and Leah Allen (Greer, SC), and special friend, Miguel "Mike" Rivera of Bradenton, Florida. At the suggestion of her family, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida or the Wounded Warriors Project. A private "Celebration of Life" will be held for the family. Her final resting place will be at the Bay Pine Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by the Groover Funeral Home.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2020.
