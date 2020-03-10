Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene M. Appleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene M. Appleton Mrs. Arlene M. Appleton, 92, of Parrish, FL passed away on March 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wayne Appleton Sr. She was born on May 25, 1927 in Buffalo, NY to the late Elmer J. and Elizabeth Leible and her two late sisters, Audrey and Ann. She was a graduate from Bryant Stratton College in Buffalo, NY. She had a successful career as an executive secretary. She enjoyed volunteering to her church and thrift store at Palmetto Presbyterian and spending time with family and friends. She is proceeded in death by her son, Wayne D. Appleton Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gerryann Appleton and her son, Dale R, Appleton Sr., and his wife, Judy. Her grandchildren; Dawn Appleton, Wayne G. Appleton and his wife, Laura, Kristin Appleton and Dale Appleton Jr. Her great-grandchildren; Brea Borynski, Jocelyn (Borynski) Wahe, Harrison and Ellary Appleton, Mason and Ava Appleton and Sophia Collier. A Memorial Service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11AM at the Palmetto Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are asked to donate in her name to the Palmetto Presbyterian Church. 1115 10 Ave W Palmetto, FL 34221.

Arlene M. Appleton Mrs. Arlene M. Appleton, 92, of Parrish, FL passed away on March 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wayne Appleton Sr. She was born on May 25, 1927 in Buffalo, NY to the late Elmer J. and Elizabeth Leible and her two late sisters, Audrey and Ann. She was a graduate from Bryant Stratton College in Buffalo, NY. She had a successful career as an executive secretary. She enjoyed volunteering to her church and thrift store at Palmetto Presbyterian and spending time with family and friends. She is proceeded in death by her son, Wayne D. Appleton Jr. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gerryann Appleton and her son, Dale R, Appleton Sr., and his wife, Judy. Her grandchildren; Dawn Appleton, Wayne G. Appleton and his wife, Laura, Kristin Appleton and Dale Appleton Jr. Her great-grandchildren; Brea Borynski, Jocelyn (Borynski) Wahe, Harrison and Ellary Appleton, Mason and Ava Appleton and Sophia Collier. A Memorial Service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11AM at the Palmetto Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are asked to donate in her name to the Palmetto Presbyterian Church. 1115 10 Ave W Palmetto, FL 34221. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close