Arlo "Bud" Delbert Ragan Jr. Arlo "Bud" Delbert Ragan, Jr. of Palmetto, Florida (formerly Center- ville, Ohio), entered Heaven's gates on February 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Bud was reunited with the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Martha Mae Miller Ragan, who passed on February 1st, 2020. Having met in college, Bud and Marty were blessed with three children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Bud was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 4, 1932 to Arlo Sr., and Clare Mildred Ragan. He and Marty both graduated from Bowling Green State University. Bud was accepted into the Officers Training School with the US Army following earning his Master's degree from Xavier University. Bud spent his professional life as a CPA. He was the CFO for Wright State University, as well as the timekeeper for the university's basketball team. Bud loved college basketball! He later coached young players with the church program in Palmetto. He completed his career as the VP of Finance for ESKCO, Inc. Bud Ragan will be remembered for his many contributions to communities around the world. He was a Kettering City Councilman and a 27-year volunteer with the trauma center of Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Bud was a long-standing member of several Rotary Clubs; past District Governor and Rotary International Auditor in Africa, India and Grenada. He was active within the church community wherever he lived, having a deep relationship with the Lord and Savior of his life, Jesus Christ. A Service Celebrating both Bud and Marty's lives will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Palmetto, 1020 4th St. West, Palmetto, Florida, 34221. Donations may be made to their name towards missions at the First Baptist Church of Palmetto.

