Arnold M. Bush Arnold M. Bush, 75, peacefully died June 27, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Kansas City, MO August 5, 1943 to loving parents, George and Ena. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Norma. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters, Stephanie (Jed) Thomas, Katherine (George) Kouris; his grandchildren, Hayden, Harper, Emily, Niko and Zoe and his sister, Lynn (Ben) Sparks. He moved to Sarasota, FL where he received his BS degree in Business from the University of Tampa in 1968. He spent most of his life in the food/restaurant arena beginning as a child working with his father, a food concessioner, resulting in owning/operating three Subway stores. He had a passion for food and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He was a history enthusiast and a mathematic wizard. At Christmas he was a jolly old fellow and enjoyed playing Santa for his grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held 5-7PM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St W Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the in memory of Arnie. Condolences to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 29, 2019