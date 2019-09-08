Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Judson Connelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Jud" Connelley Arthur Judson Connelley, 76, passed away on September 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jud was born July 9, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Arthur (deceased) and Elizabeth (Hildenbrand) Connelley. Jud and his wife, Sally make their home in Palmetto, Fla. Jud served in the US Air Force where he learned aircraft firefighting, a skill that became his primary career. After discharge, he served as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol prior to joining the Cleveland Hopkins Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) team in 1978. He rose through the ranks until retiring as Asst. Chief in 2002 when he moved to Florida. During this time he also served on the Olmsted Falls, Medina and Hinckley Volunteer fire departments. He began working for the Fla Department of Agriculture as a tomato inspector in 2004 and again rose through various positions until obtaining the position of regional supervisor. Jud is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sally (nee Szekeres), Palmetto, FL and his mother and his sister, Judy Donnelly both of Independence, Ohio and a beloved uncle to seven nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at a date to be determined.

Arthur "Jud" Connelley Arthur Judson Connelley, 76, passed away on September 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jud was born July 9, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Arthur (deceased) and Elizabeth (Hildenbrand) Connelley. Jud and his wife, Sally make their home in Palmetto, Fla. Jud served in the US Air Force where he learned aircraft firefighting, a skill that became his primary career. After discharge, he served as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol prior to joining the Cleveland Hopkins Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) team in 1978. He rose through the ranks until retiring as Asst. Chief in 2002 when he moved to Florida. During this time he also served on the Olmsted Falls, Medina and Hinckley Volunteer fire departments. He began working for the Fla Department of Agriculture as a tomato inspector in 2004 and again rose through various positions until obtaining the position of regional supervisor. Jud is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sally (nee Szekeres), Palmetto, FL and his mother and his sister, Judy Donnelly both of Independence, Ohio and a beloved uncle to seven nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at a date to be determined. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close