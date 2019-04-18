Arthur M. Washington

95 of Palmetto, passed away April 14, 2019. Visitation 6-8pm Friday at New Life General Baptist Church 609 9th Street West Palmetto with Funeral 1:30pm Saturday at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Church 2410 4th Avenue East Palmetto. Apostle I Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
