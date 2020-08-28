Arthur Neal "Art" McAninch, Jr.
November 9, 1935 - August 26, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Arthur Neal "Art" McAninch, Jr., 84, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 26, 2020. Born in Little Rock, AR, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1999 from TX. He was a graduate of South Western Theological Seminary he was an ordained Southern Baptist Minister. After pastoring for 23 years he then flew for Agape Flights. He was a retired Major in the US Air Force (Pilot). Predeceased by his daughter, Virginia Tuley; he is survived by his wife, Sonja; daughters; Elizabeth (Brian) Wilson and Sabrina C. Jones; son-in-law, Micheal (Melissa) Tuley; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 2-3PM with Services to follow at 3PM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Interment with Military Honors will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.