Arthur Neal "Art" McAninch Jr.
1935 - 2020
Arthur Neal "Art" McAninch, Jr.
November 9, 1935 - August 26, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Arthur Neal "Art" McAninch, Jr., 84, of Bradenton, FL passed away August 26, 2020. Born in Little Rock, AR, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1999 from TX. He was a graduate of South Western Theological Seminary he was an ordained Southern Baptist Minister. After pastoring for 23 years he then flew for Agape Flights. He was a retired Major in the US Air Force (Pilot). Predeceased by his daughter, Virginia Tuley; he is survived by his wife, Sonja; daughters; Elizabeth (Brian) Wilson and Sabrina C. Jones; son-in-law, Micheal (Melissa) Tuley; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 2-3PM with Services to follow at 3PM, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Interment with Military Honors will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.




Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bradenton
AUG
29
Service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Bradenton
August 27, 2020
Sonja and Family
We were saddened to hear of Art’s passing. He was a wonderful man and great friend. Michael and I had the honor of him coming to PA and performing our wedding. We will miss his smiling face and visits as we were passing through FL. May God comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow. Heaven has definitely gained another angel.

Mike & Pam Dunn
Pamela Dunn
Friend
August 27, 2020
The best neighbor you could ever ask for. You will be missed, greatly.
Jeanne Agersoll
August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
Art was my neighbor for many years. The very best neighbor anyone could ever ask for. He will be missed by many who loved and adored him. I will be missing him greatly.
Jeanne Agersoll
Neighbor
