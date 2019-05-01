Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Chapel of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Chapel of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur W. Pervis Jr. Arthur W. Pervis, Jr., age 80, passed away April 28th at Heartland North Rehab Center after an extended illness. A.W. was born July 18, 1938 in Bradenton, FL. He was a true Florida native with a family history dating back to the 1800's on Snead Island. He grew up in Palma Sola when it was a farming community. He developed a love for the outdoors and became an avid fisherman, especially cast netting which became a lifetime hobby. He married Sharon (Rhynearson) in 1960. They lived in Gainesville, FL for a few years while he worked for Harry's Cookie Company. Shortly after their daughter, Laura was born, they moved back to Bradenton to be near family. He enjoyed several occupations. He learned to plaster by helping his father. He enjoyed working with the Pillsbury Dredging Company. He also enjoyed carpentry work and finally retired from the School District of Manatee County after 21 years of Service in June of 2000. A.W. was beloved by and devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur W. Pervis, Sr., his mother, Essie (Singletary), brothers Melvin Pervis Sr., and Pasquel James Pervis Sr., and wife, Sharon (Rhynearson). He is survived by his loving daughter, Laura (Homer) Ramsay, grandson, Jeffrey (Hannah) Ramsay and granddaughter, Karissa Ramsay, sisters, Linda (Harvey) Hayden and June (Terry) Turner Sr., sister-in-laws, Judy Pervis, Janie Pervis and Terrie (Jim) Collins. He was a member of the Palmetto SDA Church. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 from the Chapel of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the hour of service at the funeral home. Following the Celebration of Life, Mr. Pervis will be laid to rest at Manasota Memorial Park. Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave. East, Bradenton, Florida 34203.

