Ashton Underwood Ashton Underwood, 96, Manatee County, FL passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. The Boca Grande, FL native moved to Live Oak, FL from Parrish, FL in 2000. Mr. Underwood was a veteran of WWII, loved fishing and camping. He was Superintendent of Construction for 35 years. Mr. Underwood is survived by his daughters; Marie (George) Wedsted, Suwannee County, Peggy (Tom) Durrance, Hillsborough County, FL; son, Wayne (Debbie) Underwood, Parrish, FL; sisters; Helen Cole, Placida, FL, Edna Nix, Placida, FL; four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his four sisters and four brothers. There will be a Visitation held prior to the service beginning at 10:00AM. Services will be held at 11AM Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at Daniels Memorial Chapel with Rev. William Wooten officiating. Interment will follow in First Assembly of God Cemetery. For more information go to www. danielsfuneralhome.com Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 4, 2019