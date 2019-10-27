Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audeliz DeJesus Montalvo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audeliz (Al) DeJesus Montalvo, 85, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on October 1, 2019. The military funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 1, 2019. Al was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, on November 27, 1933, he graduated from Machine and Metal Trades High School, NYC, and earned a BA from the American Military University. Al served in the United States Army retiring after 22 years as Sergeant First Class, and was a combat veteran in the Korean War earning a Purple Heart. He also retired from Digital Equipment Corporation as District Manager for 15 years. Al enjoyed landscaping, cooking, woodworking and classical music. He volunteered for Unity Church of Sarasota and Bradenton, the Sheriff’s Department and the Veteran’s Administration of Bradenton, FL. Al was married to and he is survived by his loving wife Debria Rogers Montalvo for 29 years. He is survived by sisters, Inez Almada (Sergio), Nancy Lindabury, Bonnie Mathers, Sandra Greenlee (William), Jane Noel (James), brother Timothy J. Rogers. Daughters, Breina Nagrant (Greg) and Brenda Stranberg; Sons Audeliz Montalvo, Jr. (Monica), Gregory Courtot and Donald Courtot. Grandchildren, Shilo Carter, Colton Hughes, Jasmine Hughes, Russell Stranberg, Jacob Courtot and Michelle Courtot, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Gerardo and Cruz Montalvo, in-laws John and Ruth Rogers, granddaughter Audra Montalvo, and brother-in-law, Jerome T. Lindabury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the , St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Tidewell Hospice.

Audeliz (Al) DeJesus Montalvo, 85, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on October 1, 2019. The military funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 1, 2019. Al was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, on November 27, 1933, he graduated from Machine and Metal Trades High School, NYC, and earned a BA from the American Military University. Al served in the United States Army retiring after 22 years as Sergeant First Class, and was a combat veteran in the Korean War earning a Purple Heart. He also retired from Digital Equipment Corporation as District Manager for 15 years. Al enjoyed landscaping, cooking, woodworking and classical music. He volunteered for Unity Church of Sarasota and Bradenton, the Sheriff’s Department and the Veteran’s Administration of Bradenton, FL. Al was married to and he is survived by his loving wife Debria Rogers Montalvo for 29 years. He is survived by sisters, Inez Almada (Sergio), Nancy Lindabury, Bonnie Mathers, Sandra Greenlee (William), Jane Noel (James), brother Timothy J. Rogers. Daughters, Breina Nagrant (Greg) and Brenda Stranberg; Sons Audeliz Montalvo, Jr. (Monica), Gregory Courtot and Donald Courtot. Grandchildren, Shilo Carter, Colton Hughes, Jasmine Hughes, Russell Stranberg, Jacob Courtot and Michelle Courtot, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Gerardo and Cruz Montalvo, in-laws John and Ruth Rogers, granddaughter Audra Montalvo, and brother-in-law, Jerome T. Lindabury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the , St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Tidewell Hospice. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.