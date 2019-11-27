of Bradenton passed away November 20, 2019 at the age of 63; he was born September 26, 1956 in Hickory, North Carolina. Audie was a Baptist and attended Bayshore Community Church with his mother; a carpenter in his working years. He loved the outdoors and fishing. He graduated from Manatee High School. He will be sorely missed by all his friends and family. He is survived by his loving Mother, Adelia “Dee” Hurst and Step-father, Thomas W. Hurst, two Aunts, Nadine Gillis in Gainesville, FL and Wanda Maffet in Las Vegas, NV. and many Cousins across the U.S. He was pre-deceased by his father, Howard Eugene Fischer, some years ago.

