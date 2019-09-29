Audrey A. Hirshberg February 21, 1925 - September 17, 2019 Audrey was born February 21, 1925 in Hawthorne, New Jersey to Myrtle and Winniefurd Mills. She married Russell Hirshberg on April 21, 1946. They were married for 70 years before Russell's death in 2016. Audrey has been a Jehovah's Witness since 1956. She died at the age of 94. She is survived by her three children, Nicki Borden, Tom Hirshberg, and Terri Moran. She had nine grand and twelve great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Audrey will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 3915 26th St West, Bradenton, Florida 34205, on October 5, 2019 at 4PM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 29, 2019