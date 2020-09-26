Audrey Finger

September 19, 1938 - July 21, 2020

Pensacola, Florida - Audrey Constance (Anctil) Finger, 81, passed away on July 21, 2020, in Pensacola, Florida, with her hand in her loving husband's hand. She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts on September 19, 1938, to Joseph and Mabel Anctil, and attended and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School. She is preceded in death by her parents, as well as brother, Joseph Anctil, Jr., and sister, Lori Anctil Nolan. She was survived by her husband, Ronald "Ronnie" Finger, who passed just 16 hours after her passing. She is survived by brother, Armond "Buzz" Anctil, daughter, Tanya Finger Claire, sons; Barry Finger and Derek Finger, grandchildren; Gabriella Finger, Amanda Finger Lyons, Coby Finger, Ronald "Ronnie" Finger, Savannah Finger, Michael Spurgeon, Sarah Claire and Elizabeth Claire, and great-grandchildren; Adeline Lyons and Elianna Finger. After marrying, Audrey and Ronnie lived in Bradenton, Florida, where they raised their children, and owned and operated Finger's Shell House, a retail/wholesale seashell and novelties business. After 32 years there, they moved to Texas for 8 years, then returned to Florida to settle in Milton, outside of Pensacola. Audrey's passions were her faith, her children, and animals. She volunteered at St. Joseph's, her children's school for many years, she had many, many pets, and she volunteered at the animal shelter. Audrey conveyed her love of learning to her children and was instrumental in ensuring all three graduated from college and embarked on successful careers. Although she lived in the south for most of her life, she loved traveling back to Taunton, and she always considered Taunton and New England home. She was loved by her family. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at a later time. In memorandum, donations can be made to St. Joseph School.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store