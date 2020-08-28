Audrey J. McElhenie
Bradenton, Florida - Audrey J. McElhenie, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 23, 2020. She passed away at her home in Bradenton, FL surrounded by her immediate family. Audrey was born in Absecon, NJ. After graduating high school she worked with Southern Bell Telephone Company before moving to Florida. She was married 27 years to the late Larry McElhenie in Bradenton, FL where they met and lived. Among her many activities, she taught swimming lessons at the American Red Cross. Also, she was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Republican Club of Manatee County. And it was her greatest joy to be involved in her granddaughters life.
Audrey was predeceased by her parents, John and Margaretta Thompson, her husband, Larry, step-son, Peter Jeffrey McElhenie, brother, David Thompson, and sisters; Jane C. Truex and Retta Drouin. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Lisa (Alex) Escobar of Bradenton,FL, granddaughter, Alyssa (Mitch) Franklin of Jacksonville, FL, brothers; John F. Thompson Jr. of Winter Garden, FL, Joseph (Eleanor) Thompson of Orlando,FL and Robert Thompson of South Carolina, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel 5200 US Highway 19 N. Palmetto, FL 34221 from 10-11AM with a Service beginning at 11AM. A special thank you to Tidewell Hospice for their excellent care for her and the family. Online condolences at skywaymemorial.com
