Audrey Owens Audrey Linda Owens, 74, passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 in Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. Audrey was born February 26, 1946. She is pre deceased by her parents, Chester and Betty (French) Hulse and sister Nancy Walsh. She leaves behind her loving husband, William (Bill) Owens of 56 years. Her childrens, grandchildren and her Great Grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Arrangements will be made at a later date per the family's



