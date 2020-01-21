Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey M. Bronder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey M. Bronder, 96, a resident of Westminster Suncoast of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020. Wife of the late Clarence N. Bronder; mother of David M. Bronder of St Petersburg, FL, and Cheryl Willert and Edward Bronder of Cape Coral, FL. Grandmother of Jesse and Sara Willert, and Rachel Hare; Great Grandmother of Paul and Peyton Hare. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou McNulty, Bradenton, FL and Brother Thomas Walsh of Atlantic Beach, FL. Visitation services will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36 Ave E., Ellenton, FL 34222 from 10:30 AM- 11:30AM with a service to follow. Burial will take place at Mansion Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.

Audrey M. Bronder, 96, a resident of Westminster Suncoast of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020. Wife of the late Clarence N. Bronder; mother of David M. Bronder of St Petersburg, FL, and Cheryl Willert and Edward Bronder of Cape Coral, FL. Grandmother of Jesse and Sara Willert, and Rachel Hare; Great Grandmother of Paul and Peyton Hare. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou McNulty, Bradenton, FL and Brother Thomas Walsh of Atlantic Beach, FL. Visitation services will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36 Ave E., Ellenton, FL 34222 from 10:30 AM- 11:30AM with a service to follow. Burial will take place at Mansion Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close