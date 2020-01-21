Audrey M. Bronder, 96, a resident of Westminster Suncoast of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020. Wife of the late Clarence N. Bronder; mother of David M. Bronder of St Petersburg, FL, and Cheryl Willert and Edward Bronder of Cape Coral, FL. Grandmother of Jesse and Sara Willert, and Rachel Hare; Great Grandmother of Paul and Peyton Hare. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou McNulty, Bradenton, FL and Brother Thomas Walsh of Atlantic Beach, FL. Visitation services will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36 Ave E., Ellenton, FL 34222 from 10:30 AM- 11:30AM with a service to follow. Burial will take place at Mansion Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 21, 2020