Aurelia (Rill) Ann Samuels Evans Aurelia (Rill) Ann Samuels Evans, of Bradenton, FL., born May 16, 1941 in Sault St. Marie, MI., after being diagnosed in late August of this year, succumbed to cancer November 8, 2019. Rill had always worked with the public who adored her feisty spirit. She never met a stranger and could charm people with her smile and warmth but was fiercely protective of her loved ones and let it be known. She always wore lipstick and a tan, could devour a book in hours, made the best Kiss cookies and loved to dance. She leaves behind her daughters, Rillann Evans and Sherry Evasick, her grandchildren, Jennifer Gotay, Gretchen Tuxhorn, Meredith, Aaron and Carter Nez, her great-grandchildren, Madison, Camron, Jordan and Jaiden, her son-in-law, Michael, and her dear friends, Marilyn Keith - Berkley and Phyllis Hill. She was the youngest of seven and is survived by one sister and many nieces and nephews. When asked what she'd like out of life her response never waivered... she wanted love and peace. She definitely was loved and has finally found that peace. We're certain her husband, Dick and their daughter, Bonnie Sue, met her with a warm embrace and a cold Pepsi. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Covell Funeral Home, Bradenton, is serving the family.

