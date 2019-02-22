Aurora Ochoa

Aurora Ochoa Aurora Ochoa passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be on February 22, 2019 from 6-8PM at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 36th Ave East in Ellenton, FL. Mass Service will be on February 23, 2019 at 9:00AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 501 26th St. W in Palmetto, FL, followed by Burial at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 U.S. Highway 19 North in Palmetto, FL.
