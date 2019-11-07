Barbara A. Gulash Barbara A. Gulash, 62, Orlando, Florida and formerly of Bradenton, Florida passed peacefully into the arms of the angels on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, following a year long battle with cancer. Barbara's was born August 27, 1957, in Bradenton, Florida and was a lifelong resident of Florida. Prior to being a full-time caregiver for our mother for the past five years, Barbara had a career in banking and was a teacher in Early Childhood Education. Barbara was an avid pet lover and worked many years in rescuing any animal in need. She is preceded in death by our parents, Joseph A. and Stacia J. (Golash) Gulash, Sr. She is survived by four sisters; Mary Taylor of Palmetto, FL; Judy Woodruff, Bradenton, FL; Frances Gulash, Orlando, FL; and Trish Shinkle, Bradenton, FL; three brothers; Joe Gulash Jr., Bradenton, FL; Richard Gulash, Sr., Ruskin, FL; and Ed Gulash, Bradenton, FL; twelve nieces and nephews, and fifteen great-nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

