Barbara Ann (Choquette) Hassett, known to her prized grandchildren as "Meema," passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts during a holiday visit to her family. Born in Pittsfield on September 28, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Marguerite (Brundage) Choquette. Barb had lived for the last 10 years in Bradenton Beach, Florida with her husband of 57 years, James (Jim) Hassett Jr. In addition to Jim, she leaves son James (Jimmy) Hassett III and his partner, Lisa St. John, Jimmy's kids Evan and Nick; son Jeffrey Hassett, his wife, Katie, their kids Shea and Brian; daughter Sandi Hassett and her partner, Deneil LoGiudice. She also leaves her brother, Robert (Bob) Choquette and his wife Chris, their children Sarah and Katie; brother in law Michael Hassett, his wife Debbie, their kids Danny and Jessica; and sister in law Annie Hassett. Barb had an extended family and many friends who loved her dearly. Barb attended Pittsfield High School where she and Jim met. Jim was a year older and went into the Navy to serve for 3 years before they married in 1962. Barb started her career at General Electric in the Accounting department and worked there for 3 years. After her first child, she loved being a stay at home mom and was a huge supporter of her children in all their activities and sports. Barb's interests included attending her children's and grandchildren's activities, going to the beach, walking, playing tennis, doing water aerobics and reading. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Barb loved volunteering in her local community in Florida whether is was as an usher at the Island Playhouse, the Cortez Fish festival or at her favorite library, the Tingley Memorial Library. After her children were out of the house, Barb worked at the Pittsfield School Department in the cafeteria's nutrition department. There, she helped implement the new electronic system for the SNAP program and developed the initial documents that were used nationwide. Barb will be missed by all who knew her. Her selfless, loving, giving spirit is an inspiration for us all. She had endless love to give to those around her with thoughtfulness like none other. She loved the holidays and getting into the spirit with her attire and jewelry. She treasured the attention she received from her grandchildren, especially during card games and making fun exaggerated photos and Bitmoji's. In her "not about me" nature, Barb requested a private family service and to have her ashes scattered in the ocean that bordered her Florida home. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Tingley Memorial Library Book Fund of Bradenton Beach, FL, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.

