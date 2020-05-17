Barbara A. Hogan-Hunt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In loving memory of Barbara Ann Hogan-Hunt. Barbara passed away on April 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband; David Hunt, sister; Sue, brother; Bobby and sister in law; Susan. As well as 6 children, Jessica, Justin, Kristi, Kolby, Kyann, son in law David and Cody. Also raised her granddaughter Kayla. She was a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren plus 2 great grandchildren. She will be severely missed by her family and friends and she is loved by many. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved