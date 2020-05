In loving memory of Barbara Ann Hogan-Hunt. Barbara passed away on April 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband; David Hunt, sister; Sue, brother; Bobby and sister in law; Susan. As well as 6 children, Jessica, Justin, Kristi, Kolby, Kyann, son in law David and Cody. Also raised her granddaughter Kayla. She was a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren plus 2 great grandchildren. She will be severely missed by her family and friends and she is loved by many. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com