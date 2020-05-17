Barbara A. Sartin Barbara A. Sartin went to her heavenly home on May 3, 2020 at the age of 75. She passed away at her home in Blairsville, Georgia with her family by her side. Barbara was born to A.P. and Julia C. Knowles on September 18th 1944 in Naylor, Georgia. The family moved to Bradenton, FL in 1946. She was an Alumni of Manatee County High School, Class of 1962. She was a member of Samoset Baptist Church and became a Missionary to Elwood Park becoming one of Elwood Park Baptist Church Founders, where she served as secretary and Pianist. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, she loved playing the piano, sewing, hiking and was a master gardener. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she loved to share. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, (AP Knowles), her mother, (Julia Chism) and her son, (William Farmer). Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim Sartin, her daughters; Julie Auchtung and Shannon Murphy. She had three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held Graveside at Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave. E. in Ellenton, FL on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 11AM. She will also have a Memorial held at Indian Hill Baptist Church, 7819 CR 633 in Bushnell, Florida May 30, 2020 at 10AM; where she served as a Sunday school teacher, and pianist. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations to be made to one of two organizations: The Florida Baptist Children's Home @fbchomes.org,The Polycystic Kidney Foundation @ kidneyfund.org
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 17, 2020.