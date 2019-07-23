Barbara Ann Perry Barbara Ann Perry, age 78, of Bradenton, FL passed away unexpectedly at Blake Hospital on July 4, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1941 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Dewey and Frances Sandmeyer. Barbara is survived by three children: Tamra Barfield and Kimberly Stewart of Bradenton, Florida and Richard Fletcher of Waldorf, Maryland. She had two grandchildren and was preceded in death by her brother, Max Sandmeyer. She leaves behind two brothers, Duane and David Sandmeyer and a sister, Maxine (Sandy) Thatcher and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Chico to the care of her brother, David. Barbara attended Purdue University of Ft. Wayne and retired from the City of Bradenton. Family viewing was July 5th, 2019 at Brown and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, FL. Per Barbara's request no Service was held. She will be dearly missed!
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 23, 2019