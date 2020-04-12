Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Bender Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Bender Thomas Barbara Bender Thomas, 87, of Parrish, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Barbara will be forever remembered by her husband of 67 years and the love of her life, James E. Thomas, and her devoted children; Ann (Joe) Knight, James (Elizabeth) Thomas Jr., Michael (Shari) Thomas and Patricia (Leigh) Vanneman. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, and her sister, Patsy (Jack) Clouser. Barbara truly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by all and she will be deeply missed by her family A Private service and burial was held at Sarasota National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Florida Cancer Specialists for the care they provided Barbara over the past 12 years and Tidewell Hospice Lakewood Ranch for their care and compassion. For more information go to www.wiegand

