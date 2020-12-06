Barbara Clemons
February 1, 1939 - November 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Barbara G. Clemons (Lackey), 81, of Bradenton, FL passed away on November 29th, 2020. She was born in Bradenton, FL.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Marcus (Buster) Lackey and Jewel Lackey, her sisters; Frances Lackey, June Collins (Fed) and Janice Thomas (Ray). She is survived by her husband, Joseph Clemons, sisters; Kay McGahey (Doc) and Carol Vanlandingham (Ray), her brother, Larry Lackey (Iris Jean), her children; Belinda Koon (David), Marc Clemons (Tom), grandchildren; Brett Koon (Carl), Lindsey Koon and her great-grandsons; Blaine and Landon Koon and her beloved dog, Sandy.
She is a 1957 graduate of Manatee High School and retired from Time Warner in 1999. She enjoyed visiting the Smokey Mountains, bird watching and gardening.
Due to the pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.