Barbara Clemons
1939 - 2020
Barbara Clemons
February 1, 1939 - November 29, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Barbara G. Clemons (Lackey), 81, of Bradenton, FL passed away on November 29th, 2020. She was born in Bradenton, FL.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Marcus (Buster) Lackey and Jewel Lackey, her sisters; Frances Lackey, June Collins (Fed) and Janice Thomas (Ray). She is survived by her husband, Joseph Clemons, sisters; Kay McGahey (Doc) and Carol Vanlandingham (Ray), her brother, Larry Lackey (Iris Jean), her children; Belinda Koon (David), Marc Clemons (Tom), grandchildren; Brett Koon (Carl), Lindsey Koon and her great-grandsons; Blaine and Landon Koon and her beloved dog, Sandy.
She is a 1957 graduate of Manatee High School and retired from Time Warner in 1999. She enjoyed visiting the Smokey Mountains, bird watching and gardening.
Due to the pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
