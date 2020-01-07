Barbara E. Dallin Barbara E. Dallin, 76, passed away, January 3, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia. Barbara moved to Palmetto from Pennsylvania in 2010. She was a retired EKG technician. Barbara is survived by two sons; David G. Williams Jr., and Wes D. Webb; four daughters; Christine L. (William) O'Neill, Robin L. (Robert) Vassallo, Pamela J. (Erik) Van Bank and Danielle (Curtis) Webb; three brothers; Robert Dallin, Raymond (Sharon) Dallin and Stephen (Terri) Dallin; four sisters; Virgina "Ginger" Dallin, Kathleen (Thomas) "Dee" Lavin, Patricia (Damian) Carbone and Diane Dallin; twenty grand-children and thirty-one great - grandchildren; Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Robert M. Dallin and Helen C. Dallin nee Thomas.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 7, 2020