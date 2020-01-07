Barbara E. Dallin

Barbara E. Dallin Barbara E. Dallin, 76, passed away, January 3, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia. Barbara moved to Palmetto from Pennsylvania in 2010. She was a retired EKG technician. Barbara is survived by two sons; David G. Williams Jr., and Wes D. Webb; four daughters; Christine L. (William) O'Neill, Robin L. (Robert) Vassallo, Pamela J. (Erik) Van Bank and Danielle (Curtis) Webb; three brothers; Robert Dallin, Raymond (Sharon) Dallin and Stephen (Terri) Dallin; four sisters; Virgina "Ginger" Dallin, Kathleen (Thomas) "Dee" Lavin, Patricia (Damian) Carbone and Diane Dallin; twenty grand-children and thirty-one great - grandchildren; Barbara was preceded in death by parents, Robert M. Dallin and Helen C. Dallin nee Thomas.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
