Barbara H. Westphal Barbara H. Westphal, our beloved mother, 95, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 16, 2019. She was born in Lodi, NJ on January 26, 1924 and resided in Bradenton, FL for the last 48 years. After retiring from Shopping Guide as a computer operator, she worked at Walmart for over 25 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Westphal, her parents, Martin and Carolyn Hohn, and her sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Elroy DeMaria. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Rick) Natale; son, Martin Westphal; grandchildren, Caitlin (Price Thomas), Brian, and Matthew Natale; niece, Sharon DeMaria; nephew, Elroy (Marion) DeMaria and cousin, Frankie (Gale) Bollotino. She was lovingly devoted to her children and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be 5-7PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with Services at 10:30AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 21, 2019