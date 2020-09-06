1/1
Barbara J. Field
1936 - 2020
Barbara J. Field
July 29, 1936 - August 23, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Barbara J. Field, born July 29, 1936, passed peacefully at a local healthcare facility August 23, 2020. She grew up in Braintree, MA and was drawn to music at an early age. She attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and took classes at Julliard in NYC. She graduated from Katherine Gibbs and worked at the Boston Symphony, combining her secretarial skills with her love of music. She also performed with many choirs. Later she pursued a career in nursing, graduating in 1973 and shortly thereafter moving to Bradenton, FL where she has lived ever since.
She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Trusler; brother, John Field and cousins; Pam Clausen, Mimi Montague, Jane Gorman, Rick Turner, Bruce Turner, and Wendy Paquette. Her family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Patty and Harold Osban and Vicki and Kevin Lausman for helping Barbara through the years and especially the last few months.
Barbara had a love of all animals but especially her treasured cats. As a consequence, donations in her honor may be given to the Bishop Animal Shelter at 5718 21st Avenue West Bradenton, FL 34209.
No Memorial Service is planned at this time due to COVID restrictions. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
