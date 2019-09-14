Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. "Barb" Hart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA J. HART Barbara J. "Barb" Hart, 83, of Largo, Florida, passed away at the Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida on September 3, 2019 after an extended illness. Barb was born January 10, 1936 in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Mayme Biggs Stanek Smith and Thomas Stanek who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Xenia High School in 1954. She married Roger W. Cultice in April of 1955. After they divorced, she married C. Ronald Hart on May 25, 1974 in Xenia, Ohio. Barb and Ron moved to Ellenton, Florida in 1988. They were married for 37 years. Ron preceded her in death on March 15, 2012. Barb was a dental assistant for Dr. Gerald Bader in Dayton, Ohio for many years and a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for 30+ years. Survivors include one daughter, Marsha (Harlan) Ross of Van Wert, Ohio, and one son, Rick (Cheryl) Cultice of Seminole, Florida. She was affectionately known as "GiGi" by her five grandchildren, Angela, Rob, Jennifer, Jared and Sean; and seven great-grandchildren, Nickolas, Orion, JJ, Grace, Drew, Aurora and Conor. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Stanek of Kettering, Ohio and her sister-in-law, Joanne Stanek of Xenia, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Stanek and her sister, Evadna Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held in Xenia, Ohio at a later date with burial in Valley View Memorial Gardens, also in Xenia, Ohio.

BARBARA J. HART Barbara J. "Barb" Hart, 83, of Largo, Florida, passed away at the Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida on September 3, 2019 after an extended illness. Barb was born January 10, 1936 in Orlando, Florida, the daughter of Mayme Biggs Stanek Smith and Thomas Stanek who both preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Xenia High School in 1954. She married Roger W. Cultice in April of 1955. After they divorced, she married C. Ronald Hart on May 25, 1974 in Xenia, Ohio. Barb and Ron moved to Ellenton, Florida in 1988. They were married for 37 years. Ron preceded her in death on March 15, 2012. Barb was a dental assistant for Dr. Gerald Bader in Dayton, Ohio for many years and a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for 30+ years. Survivors include one daughter, Marsha (Harlan) Ross of Van Wert, Ohio, and one son, Rick (Cheryl) Cultice of Seminole, Florida. She was affectionately known as "GiGi" by her five grandchildren, Angela, Rob, Jennifer, Jared and Sean; and seven great-grandchildren, Nickolas, Orion, JJ, Grace, Drew, Aurora and Conor. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Stanek of Kettering, Ohio and her sister-in-law, Joanne Stanek of Xenia, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Stanek and her sister, Evadna Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held in Xenia, Ohio at a later date with burial in Valley View Memorial Gardens, also in Xenia, Ohio. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close