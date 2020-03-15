Barbara Jo Cerutti Barbara Jo Cerutti, 62, Bradenton, FL died March 9, 2020. She was born March 15, 1957 in Richmond, VA. She is survived by her husband, James R. Weis; daughter, Leyla J. Emmons; daughter-in-law, Holly A. Pervis; grandchildren, Taylor J. Emmons, Gina A. Kirby, Wesley J.W. Kirby, Riley J. Wysocki, Morrigan Perry and Kyle D.Q. Emmons all of Bradenton, FL. She is preceded in death by her son, James D. Emmons of Bradenton, FL; her mother, Virginia Cerutti and father, Robert Cerutti both of Richmond, VA. Barbara was an amazing woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Gone too soon, never forgotten. Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM with Services following at 7PM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 15, 2020