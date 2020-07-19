Barbara L. Heintz Barbara L. Heintz, 76 of Columbus, NC passed away May 19th, 2020. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Knapp and her mother, Lucille Knapp. Barbara was born and raised in Chicago, Il and moved to Bradenton, FL in 1976. After over 40 years in Bradenton, FL she moved to Columbus, NC to be enjoy her lifelong passion of horseback riding in the country. She spent her last couple years doing just that! Barbara is survived by her son, William "Lee" Heintz, his wife, Kristin and her three grandsons; Colin, Alex and Sam whom she loved dearly. A private remembrance was held at her home in NC on July 8th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto, FL.



