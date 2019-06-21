Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Pond Jakusovszky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Pond Jakusovszky Barbara Pond Jakusovszky, Bradenton, Florida. Devoted wife of Bela Jakusovszky passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 11, 1936 in Cold Spring, N.Y. to the late William Hart and Dorothy Lewis Pond. Her sister was the late Virginia Pond (James) Okeefe. She is survived by her children, Sharon Patterson (Lars - Henrik Juul) of Branford, CT., Stephen Patterson (Jennifer) of Dublin, Ireland, and Christopher Patterson of Cabo Matapalo, Costa Rica. Her step-children, Eva (Jakusovszky) Hill and Robert Jakson of Westerly, Rhode Island. Her grandchildren, Daniel and Sienna Patterson of Dublin, Ireland, Nicholas and Julianna Hill of Westerly, R.I., Jillian Jakson (Joseph) Delaney of MA., and Jeffrey Jakson of R.I. Barbara, attended the University of Connecticut, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1958, and a six year Master's Degree at Southern CT University. She worked as an L.C.S.W. for the State of CT at D.C.Y.S. and then at the Dept. of Mental Disability. She retired in 2001. Barbara, supported UCONN basketball and championing women's rights, registered residents to vote with The League of Woman of Voters. She enjoyed her close friends and social groups at Grey Hawk Landing in Bradenton. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held at 1PM on June 22, 2019 at The St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church by Father Jim Hedman on Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, Florida. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Food Bank of Manatee County or St. Mary Magdalene Church, Lakewood Ranch, FL.

