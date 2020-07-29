Barbara (Robinson) Ramsey
July 22, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Barbara (Robinson) Ramsey, 102, of Bradenton, FL went to Heaven on July 22, 2020. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1918 to Herman D. Robinson and Norma Sokolsky Robinson. Her parents were founding members of the Mohegan Colony near Peekskill NY where she spent her childhood. She graduated with a degree in social work from New York University and met the love of her life, Charles B. (Charlie) Ramsey (1908-1994) while they were both working at a munitions plant during World War II. She always said that for her it was love at first sight. They married in Galveston, TX and Charlie was drafted into the Navy. After the war, when jobs and housing were in short supply for the returning GIs, they moved to Maracaibo, Venezuela where Charlie worked in the oil fields and Barbara cared for their two daughters who were born in 1946 and 1948. In 1950 they returned to the U.S. Their married life together brought Barbara to live in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, and Manchester TN. After Charlie died in 1994, Barbara moved back to Baltimore to be closer to her daughter, Beth. In 2005 Barbara became a "snow-bird," living summers in Baltimore and winters in Bradenton with her other daughter, Barbara and husband, John West. In 2015 Beth moved permanently to Florida and Barbara also became a full time Bradenton resident, still living part of each year with one or the other of her daughters.
Barbara was shy and very humble. Her mission in life was to take care of the people she loved, and she always stood up for those less fortunate. In addition to being a homemaker she was an administrative assistant for a social work agency and later for a medical practice. Her hobbies included reading, doing acrostic puzzles, and knitting. She loved to surprise friends and relatives across the states with her hand-knit afghans. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton.
She is survived by her two daughters; Elizabeth Ramsey and Barbara (John) West of Bradenton, FL and five grandchildren;, Allegra (Kevin) Lamb of Oregon, Michael (Caroline) Gallagher of Arizona, Booth (Cathryn) Farwell of Delaware, Michael (Kathleen) West of Minnesota, and Julie West of Minnesota. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren and is predeceased by one great-grandchild. She was also proud to be a great-great-grandmother of two. Her words to everyone who was with her during her short illness were how blessed she felt to have lived so long and have the people she loved the most with her at the end. She was looking forward to dancing cheek-to-cheek with her husband Charlie again in Heaven.
A Funeral Mass will be arranged for her at St. Joseph Church in Bradenton, FL at a date to be determined. Barbara's ashes will be interred immediately after the Mass in the Garden of Peace at St. Joseph Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the St Joseph Food Pantry or St Joseph Catholic School. Food Pantry donations link: ttps://sjcfl.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/FoodPantry/donate
Checks may be made to The St. Joseph Food Pantry, in memory of Barbara Ramsey and sent to the St. Joseph Catholic Church office, 2704 33rd Ave. W, Bradenton, FL 34205. St. Joseph Catholic School donations may be made by sending a check payable to St. Joseph Catholic School, 2990 26th St W, Bradenton FL 34205, in memory of Barbara Ramsey. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
