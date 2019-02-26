Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Richards Hagen Conyers. View Sign



Barbara Richards Hagen Conyers Barbara Richards Hagen Conyers, of Bradenton, Fla., died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born July 26th, 1935 in Evanston, Illinois, to Russell Carl Hagen from Illinois and Mildred Richards Hagen Cone from Ellenton, FL. As the granddaughter to the Richards pioneering family, she grew up in the historic 18th Century Leffingwell Home in Ellenton, FL later moving to Bradenton. Barbara graduated from Manatee County High School in 1953. She received her Associate in Arts degree from Stephen's College in Colombia, Missouri and graduated from Stetson University. For many years she taught school in California and Florida. Barbara was a family researcher, former member of the board of directors of Gillette Cemetery Inc., Life member of the Manatee County Historical Society, Past Board member of the Manatee County Girls Club, member of Judah Benjamin Chapter United Daughter of the Confederacy, former member of the Manatee River Garden Club, and The Sarasota Field Club. Above all else Barbara was a teacher and she lived for her family. Barbara is survived by her sons, Alex (Heather) Conyers of Bradenton, FL and Christopher Conyers of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Sigurd Hagen of Bradenton, FL and William Cone of Duette, FL; sister, Ruth (Jimi) DeSear; two grand-daughters, Caylynn and Isla and Austin Cone. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Conyers; mother, Mildred Richards Cone; daughter and Carla Conyers. Visitation will be from 5-7PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 with Services 11AM, Saturday March 2, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be made to www.br ownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

