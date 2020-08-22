Barbara Rischmann
March 3, 1951 - August 16, 2020
Wilmington, North Carolina - Barbara Jean Fisher Miller Trapasso Rischmann, the only child of the late Raymond & Novello "Belle" Fisher, died unexpectedly August 16, 2020.
Barbara was so full of love & life she had to create separate books instead of chapters to complete HER life's STORY. To KNOW her was to LOVE her and she will be deeply missed by all those she left behind. For a complete obituary and condolences please visit www.wilmingtoncares.com