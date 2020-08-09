Barby E. Wilson
July 31, 2020
Virginia Beach, VA - Chaplain Barby E. Wilson, 70, passed away on July 31, 2020.
Born in Palmetto, Florida, he graduated from Wilberforce University in Ohio, where he met his lovely wife Debby before joining the U.S. Navy. He retired as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy and was a beloved Chaplain for the Navy and the Coast Guard as well. He began his Veterans Affairs career in 2005 and worked in Veteran Affairs hospitals in California, Ohio, and Florida.
Barby was preceded in death by his mother, Lola B. Fletcher, daughter-in-law, Marie Wilson and son-in-law, David Parkman. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Deborah A. Wilson; four daughters; Estelle Roseborough, Allinda Parkman, Barbara Peterson and her husband, Michael, and Nicole Wilson; three sons; George Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Dwyan Marsh and his wife, Brenda; three sisters; Ruby Lois Sailes, Eva Mae West, and Freddie Mae Carter and her husband, Olin "Butch" Carter, his favorite sister-in-law, Alberta Foster-Faulcon, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and family friends.
He will be remembered as a wonderful father who valued education and always encouraged his children. He often reminded them how proud he was of all their accomplishments. He instilled in them that they were capable of anything. His family mantra was written on a stone displayed on the fireplace that read "YES I CAN!!"
He shared 46 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Debby, who always referred to him as 'Wilson'. No matter the situation, he always prioritized and provided for Debby, the children, and their grandchildren.
His friends and coworkers will remember "The Chaplain" as a positive man who was always helping and being of service to others.
The family will receive guests at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11 2020, at 3 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to assist with the round the clock care his wife, Debby requires due to having suffered two strokes. Donations can be made at the following link: https://gf.me/u/ym2qi9