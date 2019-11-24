Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barney Joseph Madden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barney Joseph Madden Barney Joseph Madden was born on April 22, 1932 in Flint, Michigan and died on October 31, 2019 in Bradenton Florida his hometown for 40 years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, un- cle and friend. He lived life with gusto to it's fullest. He enjoyed people, places, singing, dancing, a drink and good laugh. He was delighted to share his opinion, especially about politics. He always remembered and helped those less fortunate. He served our country in the Korean War as a Navy seaman. Barney was a successful businessman who owned and ran many businesses. Madden's Barbershop and Ice Cream in Burton, Michigan. Madden's Lounge in Davison, Michigan. Pirates Inn Restaurant, Midway Barbershop, Silver Dollar Bar, Talk of the Town Bottle Club, Log House Dog House in Bradenton, Florida. Stumble Inn on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Marker 39 in Nokomis, Florida. Myakka River Inn in North Port, Florida. His final and favorite place Madden's Rivers Edge in Gibsonton, Florida. Barney was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan (Churchill) Madden and son-in-law, Richard "Hud" Hudson. Survived by his children; Ward Madden, Vikki (Madden) Hudson and Shannon Madden. Brother, Don Madden and sister, Ruth Ann (Madden) Gala. Daughter-in-law, Vickie Jo Madden. Grandchildren, Wendie (Madden) Briddon, Karlee Hudson, Kaylin (Hudson) and Rick Drymon, Michael Madden, Darrian Mabrey, and Alishya Mabrey. Great - grand- children, Juli, Patrick and Jaiden Drymon, Ava Jones, Kaylea Williams, and K.J. Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at the River's Edge Bar & Grill, 6226 Ohio Ave., Gibsonton, FL 33534. In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to: of Florida, 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803, 800.927.9659 or on-line at

Barney Joseph Madden Barney Joseph Madden was born on April 22, 1932 in Flint, Michigan and died on October 31, 2019 in Bradenton Florida his hometown for 40 years. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, un- cle and friend. He lived life with gusto to it's fullest. He enjoyed people, places, singing, dancing, a drink and good laugh. He was delighted to share his opinion, especially about politics. He always remembered and helped those less fortunate. He served our country in the Korean War as a Navy seaman. Barney was a successful businessman who owned and ran many businesses. Madden's Barbershop and Ice Cream in Burton, Michigan. Madden's Lounge in Davison, Michigan. Pirates Inn Restaurant, Midway Barbershop, Silver Dollar Bar, Talk of the Town Bottle Club, Log House Dog House in Bradenton, Florida. Stumble Inn on Anna Maria Island, Florida. Marker 39 in Nokomis, Florida. Myakka River Inn in North Port, Florida. His final and favorite place Madden's Rivers Edge in Gibsonton, Florida. Barney was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan (Churchill) Madden and son-in-law, Richard "Hud" Hudson. Survived by his children; Ward Madden, Vikki (Madden) Hudson and Shannon Madden. Brother, Don Madden and sister, Ruth Ann (Madden) Gala. Daughter-in-law, Vickie Jo Madden. Grandchildren, Wendie (Madden) Briddon, Karlee Hudson, Kaylin (Hudson) and Rick Drymon, Michael Madden, Darrian Mabrey, and Alishya Mabrey. Great - grand- children, Juli, Patrick and Jaiden Drymon, Ava Jones, Kaylea Williams, and K.J. Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at the River's Edge Bar & Grill, 6226 Ohio Ave., Gibsonton, FL 33534. In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to: of Florida, 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803, 800.927.9659 or on-line at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Barney-Joseph-Madden Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.