Captain Barney R. Barendse, NC USN (RET) 1953-2019 Barney went to be with our Lord on September 10, 2019. Barney was born to Donald and Barbara Barendse August 20, 1953. He is survived by his wife, Fran and step-son, Anthony, his brothers, Steve, Randy and his sister, Cheryl. He had seven nieces, five nephews, six great-nieces and nine great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Barney was born in Michigan and raised in Bradenton, FL. After graduating from Manatee High School, he joined the United States Navy and had a successful 34-year career. There will be a Memorial Service on September 29th, 2019 at 1300 at Trahan Funeral Home in Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in his name.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 15, 2019