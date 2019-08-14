Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Snyder Marlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marlin Barry Snyder Marlin Barry Snyder, 75 years young, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on July 16, 2019. Marlin was born on March 14, 1944 in Lancaster, PA to Marlin and Ethel Lam Snyder. He was raised in Palmyra, PA and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1963. A Vietnam veteran, he was trained in aviation structural-hydraulic mechanics and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963-1968. After returning home he worked as a machinist at Dechert Dynamics in Palmyra and then as an auxiliary operator at Three Mile Island, Harrisburg from 1971 until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of several car clubs in PA and Florida. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his siblings Wanda Snyder Kreider, Kenneth Snyder, Jay Snyder, Robert Snyder and his dear friend Patrick Mulligan. He will be lovingly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and friends from PA, his family of friends from Florida and everyone who is a car enthusiast near and far! In memory of our Uncle Barry here is a list of some of his favorites: His Saying: "Yes, Dear." Food: any meal shared with those you love. Animal: cats and any animal in need of care. Pastime: cruising the circuit of car shows up and down the east coast, working on antique/classic cars, his 1967 Rambler Rebel Convertible. Topics in detail and at length: cars, history, disco music, cars, food, movies, cars, patriotism, cars, people who touched his heart, cats, cars! Cause of importance: NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt. Gifts: snacks, gift cards, blinking holiday lights all mailed in 12X12 postage boxes. Song: "Last Dance." Parting words: "Later!", "Love, Love, Love You!" Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the committal service when Barry will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on August 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to any organization that supports our military families and veterans or the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum in Hershey, PA.

Marlin Barry Snyder Marlin Barry Snyder, 75 years young, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on July 16, 2019. Marlin was born on March 14, 1944 in Lancaster, PA to Marlin and Ethel Lam Snyder. He was raised in Palmyra, PA and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1963. A Vietnam veteran, he was trained in aviation structural-hydraulic mechanics and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1963-1968. After returning home he worked as a machinist at Dechert Dynamics in Palmyra and then as an auxiliary operator at Three Mile Island, Harrisburg from 1971 until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of several car clubs in PA and Florida. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his siblings Wanda Snyder Kreider, Kenneth Snyder, Jay Snyder, Robert Snyder and his dear friend Patrick Mulligan. He will be lovingly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and friends from PA, his family of friends from Florida and everyone who is a car enthusiast near and far! In memory of our Uncle Barry here is a list of some of his favorites: His Saying: "Yes, Dear." Food: any meal shared with those you love. Animal: cats and any animal in need of care. Pastime: cruising the circuit of car shows up and down the east coast, working on antique/classic cars, his 1967 Rambler Rebel Convertible. Topics in detail and at length: cars, history, disco music, cars, food, movies, cars, patriotism, cars, people who touched his heart, cats, cars! Cause of importance: NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt. Gifts: snacks, gift cards, blinking holiday lights all mailed in 12X12 postage boxes. Song: "Last Dance." Parting words: "Later!", "Love, Love, Love You!" Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the committal service when Barry will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on August 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to any organization that supports our military families and veterans or the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum in Hershey, PA. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close