Beatrice Okerman
May 5, 1934 - August 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Beatrice Okerman, age 86, passed away peacefully in her home in Bradenton, Florida, on August 3, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1934, in Ayer, Massachusetts, to the late William F. Moran and Beatrice (Letourneau) Moran.
Bea married the late Raymond J. Okerman of Lunenburg, Massachusetts. They were married for 53 years before Ray's death on August 21, 2006. She graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1952 and received bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Fitchburg State College. She taught second grade in the Fitchburg public schools for over two decades. After retiring from teaching, Bea and Ray purchased a home in Bradenton, Florida, and enjoyed many years of warm friendships, including a special friendship with the late William LePage.
Bea believed that people are precious and truly enjoyed their company. Known to many of her friends from her early years as "Poochie," she related with a sparkle in her eye and a sharp wit that brought such pleasure to all who knew her. She was gifted in the way she inspired close friendships with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her four children and their spouses: William Okerman and wife, Laura Terzian of Needham, Massachusetts; Cynthia Lilljequist and husband, Eric Lilljequist of Belfast, Maine; Barbara Kafka and husband, Jason Kafka of Parkman, Maine; and John Okerman and wife, Amy Aubertin of Peterborough, New Hampshire. She will also be missed by a sister, Louise Barrette of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. She leaves five grandchildren, who she adored and who adored her; Miles Lilljequist, Emma Kafka, Rachel Louie, Jeffrey Okerman, and Asa Okerman; and a great-grandchild: Ruby Louie. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Sadly, due to the current health crisis, the gathering will be attended by immediate family only.
To make a donation in her name please go to fitchburgstate.edu/give
or mail to: Fitchburg State University Foundation, 160 Pearl Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420 in memory of Beatrice Okerman.